Storm alert issued for five regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazhydromet Weather Service has issued storm alert across five regions of Kazakhstan for September 16, Kazinform reports.

South-west, west wind gusting 18 m/s is forecast to hit Aktobe region today. Chances of storm are 90-95%.

Thunderstorm is predicted for Akmola region of Kazakhstan. South-west wind will blow with the strength of 15-20 m/s. South-west wind gusting 15 m/s is forecast to hit Kokshetau city September 16. Chances of storm remain high 85-90%.

Gazed rain, thunderstorm are forecast to hit Kostanay region. High wind will gust at a speed of 15-20m/s. Chances of storm are high.

Squall, thunderstorm is expected in North-Kazakhstan region. Fog is expected during the nighttime/morning hours. Storm chances will again be possible Monday evening and Tuesday.

September 15-17 high water levels are expected on some rivers of Almaty region due to heavy rainfall.



