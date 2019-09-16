Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Almaty region

    Storm alert issued for five regions of Kazakhstan

    16 September 2019, 10:14

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazhydromet Weather Service has issued storm alert across five regions of Kazakhstan for September 16, Kazinform reports.

    South-west, west wind gusting 18 m/s is forecast to hit Aktobe region today. Chances of storm are 90-95%.

    Thunderstorm is predicted for Akmola region of Kazakhstan. South-west wind will blow with the strength of 15-20 m/s. South-west wind gusting 15 m/s is forecast to hit Kokshetau city September 16. Chances of storm remain high 85-90%.

    Gazed rain, thunderstorm are forecast to hit Kostanay region. High wind will gust at a speed of 15-20m/s. Chances of storm are high.

    Squall, thunderstorm is expected in North-Kazakhstan region. Fog is expected during the nighttime/morning hours. Storm chances will again be possible Monday evening and Tuesday.

    September 15-17 high water levels are expected on some rivers of Almaty region due to heavy rainfall.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Almaty region Kazhydromet
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued