15 September 2022, 21:14

Storm alert issued for capital and several regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Fog, high wind, and frosts are in store for a number of regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

Thunderstorms are to batter the mountainous areas of Turkestan region during the day on September 16. Easterly, southeasterly wind is to blow 15-20mps in the mountainous areas. High fire hazard will persist in the greater part of the region.

Fog is to coat the northeast of North Kazakhstan region in the nighttime and morning on September 16-17. Southeasterly wind is to reach 15-20mps in the north and west at daytime. -2 degrees Celsius frost is to grip the region’s southeast at night. Petropavlovsk city is to expect southeasterly wind gusting 15-20mps at daytime.

Ulytau region is to see easterly wind with gusts of up to 15-20mps in most parts during the day. The temperatures are to dip to -2 degrees Celsius in the north and east at night. Zhezkazgan city is to expect easterly wind with gusts of up to 18mps during the day.

Karaganda region is to brace for northeasterly, easterly wind gusting up to 15-20mps in the south at night and in most parts at daytime. -3 degrees Celsius ground frost is in store for the region’s north and east at night. Karaganda city is to expect northeasterly, easterly with gusts of up to 18mps during the day. The temperatures are to drop to -3 degrees Celsius at night.

High fire hazard will persist in Kyzylorda region.

Fog is to coat the north of Abai region in the nighttime and morning. -3 degrees Celsius ground frost is predicted in the region’s north at night. Northwesterly, northerly wind at 15-20mps is predicted in the southwest, gusting up to 23mps at daytime. Semey city is to expect northerly wind with gusts of up to 15-20mps during the day. -2 degrees Celsius frost is predicted at night.

The north and east of Zhetysu region are to see northeasterly wind at 15-20mps with gusts of up to 25mps. -1-6 degrees Celsius temperatures are forecast for the region’s enter and mountainous areas at night. Taldykorgan city is to expect -1-3 degrees Celsius frost at night.

The north of East Kazakhstan region is to expect fog in the nighttime and morning. The temperatures are to dip to -2 degrees Celsius in the northeast of the region at night. 15-20mps northwesterly wind is predicted in the north at daytime. Ust-Kamenogorsk city is to expect the temperatures plummet to -2 degrees Celsius at night.

Thunderstorms are to batter West Kazakhstan region in the west, south, and north at night and most parts at daytime. Southwesterly, southerly wind is to gust 15-20mps in the southwest and northeast during the day. Uralsk city is to expect thunderstorms.

The north of Aktobe region is to brace for 16mps southeasterly wind turning westward at night. Aktobe city is to expect southeasterly wind turning westward with gusts of up to 15mps in the nighttime.

Thunderstorms are to batter the west, north, and east of Atyrau region during the day. High fire hazard will persist in the north of the region.

The west and south of Akmola region are to see southeasterly, easterly wind gusting 15-20mps. 2 degrees Celsius frost is predicted in the north and east at night

Nur-Sultan city is to expect southeasterly, easterly wind with gusts of up to 15-20mps during the day. The temperatures are to dip to -1 degrees Celsius at night.