Storm alert issued for capital and 7 rgns of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Kazakh capital and seven regions are to brace for thunderstorms, heat wave, ad high fire hazard on August 18, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

High fire hazard is to persist in Astana city on August 18-20.

Thunderstorms are to hit the north and east of Atyrau region on August 18. 15-20mps northwesterly wind is predicted during thunderstorm. The greater part of the region is to see 35-37C heatwave in the daytime. Extreme fire danger is to persist in the region.

Aktobe region is to brace for thunderstorms in the west and south on August 18. Easterly wind is to blow 15-20mps during thunderstorms. 36C temperatures are expected in the region’s west and south during the daytime. Severe fire hazard is to persist in the east, south, and center of the region.

High fire hazard is to persist in the west, south, and north of Akmola region on August 18-20. 15-20mps northeasterly, easterly wind is to sweep across the region. Extreme fire hazard is to persist in most parts of the region. Temperatures of up to 37C is predicted in the south of the region in the daytime.

Thunderstorms are to batter the northwest of West Kazakhstan region in the daytime on August 18.

Fog is to coat the east of Kostanay region in the nighttime and morning on August 18. 35C temperatures are to scorch the region’s south. Extreme fire hazard is to persist in the south of Kostanay region.

Extreme fire hazard is to persist in the north, west, south, and desert areas of Turkestan region on August 18-20.

Mangistau region is to brace for thunderstorms in the northeast and center on August 18. Extreme fire hazard is to persist in the greater part of the region.