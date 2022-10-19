19 October 2022, 19:15

Storm alert issued for capital and 11 regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Meteorologists put the city of Astana and 11 regions of Kazakhstan on storm alert, Kazinform cites the National Weather Service Kazhydromet.

15-20mps southwesterly wind is predicted in the city of Astana on October 20.

The north and west of Abai region are to see southwesterly wind at 15-20mps with gusts of up to 25mps.

Akmola region is to expect 15-20mps southwesterly wind gusting up to 23mp in the north and east.

15-20mps southwesterly, southerly wind is to batter the north of Aktobe region.

Southerly wind at 15-20mps is to hit the north and east of East Kazakhstan region.

Fog is to coat the mountainous areas of Zhetysu region in the nighttime and morning, Southwesterly wind at 15-20mps is predicted in the northeast of the region during the day.

Kostanay region is to expect 15-20mps southwesterly wind in the south and west at night. Gusts of up to 23mps are predicted.

Kyzylorda region is to see southerly wind at 15-20mps in the center at daytime. The northwest of Mangistau region is to expect fog in the nighttime and morning. Dust tides are to batter the region’s west at night as well as the south, east, and center at daytime. 15-20mos southerly, southeasterly wind is to blow in the west at night as well as in the south, east, and center at daytime. Gusts of up to 23mps are predicted at times.

The west, south, and east of Pavlodar region are to expect southwesterly wind at 15-20mps. Gusts of up to 23mps are predicted in the south during the day.

The greater part of North Kazakhstan region is to see rains. Southwesterly wind at 15-20mps is to gust up to 23mps in the north, south, and east of the region.

The south and mountainous areas of Turkestan region are to expect fog in the nighttime and morning. Southwesterly wind is to reach 15-20mps in the mountainous areas of the region.