Storm alert issued for Astana, Almaty, Shymkent and 16 regions more

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Storm alert was issued for 19 regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

A high fire threat remains in Astana city, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions on August 8.

Thunderstorms are set to strike Almaty and Shymkent cities. Fire threat remains high.

Heavy rains are forecast for Abai, Almaty, Zhetysu, Karaganda, and Kostanay regions.

Fire threat remains high in Akmola region.

Thunderstorms are also predicted to hit Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Turkistan, and Ulytau regions.

Air temperatures are expected to soar up to 39 degrees Celsius in Atyrau region. Sweltering temperatures are set to grip West Kazakhstan, and Mangistau regions with a mercury reading 41 degrees Celsius.