Storm alert issued for Almaty and 4 rgns of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Storm alert was issued for Almaty city and four regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

Due to heavy precipitation on May 31-June 2, the mountainous and sub-mountainous areas of Almaty region and adjacent areas of Almaty city are to expect run-off and a rise in the water of the rivers.

Heavy rains, thunderstorms, hail, and squalls are to batter the mountainous and sub-mountainous areas of Almaty region at times during the day on May 31. Northwesterly wind is to reach 17-22mps in the south and mountainous areas as well as 24-29mps in the east. Taldykorgan city is to brace for thunderstorms. Northwesterly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps during thunderstorms.

The north and east of Karaganda region are to expect thunderstorms, hail, and squalls. Southwesterly, westerly wind is to blow 15-20mps in the west at night, 15-20mps in most parts, reaching up to 25mps. Karaganda city is to expect thunderstorms during the day. Southwesterly, westerly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps at daytime. Zhezkazgan city is to expect 15-20mps westerly wind.

Kyzylorda region is to brace for dust tides in the center at daytime. Northerly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps in the center at daytime. High fire hazard is predicted in the center of the region and Kyzylorda city.

The north and east of North Kazakhstan region are to see heavy rains. The region's north and east are to brace for thunderstorms, hail, and squalls. Northwesterly, westerly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps in the north and west at night, 15-20mps in most parts with gusts of up to 25mps at daytime. Petropavlovsk city is to expect thunderstorms, hail, and squalls. Northwesterly, westerly wind is to blow 15-20mps, reaching up to 23mps during the day.