Storm alert issued for 9 rgns of Kazakhstan

25 October 2022, 09:16
25 October 2022, 09:16

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Storm alert was issued for 9 regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

Abai, East Kazakhstan, Zhetysu regions will wake up to foggy streets.

High wind will sweep through Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Mangistau regions.

Ice slick will form on the roads in Kostanay, North Kazakhstan regions.

Heavy downpours are expected today ion Turkistan region.


News