Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.92 eur/kzt 461.24

    rub/kzt 7.68 cny/kzt 65.67
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Storm alert issued for 9 regions of Kazakhstan

    21 September 2022, 17:05

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The National Met Office Kazhydromet put nine regions of Kazakhstan on storm alert, Kazinform reports.

    Southeasterly wind at 15-20mps is predicted in the west and south of Atyrau region during the day.

    -1 degree Celsius ground frost is to grip the northeast of East Kazakhstan region at night.

    The west of West Kazakhstan region is to expect thunderstorms. Southeasterly wind is to blow 15-20mps in the south at daytime.

    High fire hazard will be in place in the greater part of Kostanay region.

    Extreme fire hazard will persist in the northwest, north, east of Abai, south, east of Aktobe regions as well as Kyzylorda, Pavlodar, and Turkestan regions.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Weather in Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Storm alert issued for Kazakh capital and 9 regions
    Mets issue weather warning for 2 cities, 15 rgns
    Storm alert issued for capital and 11 regions of Kazakhstan
    Mets issue weather warning for Kazakh capital, 11 rgns
    Popular
    1 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
    2 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
    3 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
    4 Presidential election: Kazakhstanis may cast their votes abroad
    5 N Kazakhstan produces fourth of country’s dairy products