Storm alert issued for 9 regions of Kazakhstan
21 September 2022, 17:05

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The National Met Office Kazhydromet put nine regions of Kazakhstan on storm alert, Kazinform reports.

Southeasterly wind at 15-20mps is predicted in the west and south of Atyrau region during the day.

-1 degree Celsius ground frost is to grip the northeast of East Kazakhstan region at night.

The west of West Kazakhstan region is to expect thunderstorms. Southeasterly wind is to blow 15-20mps in the south at daytime.

High fire hazard will be in place in the greater part of Kostanay region.

Extreme fire hazard will persist in the northwest, north, east of Abai, south, east of Aktobe regions as well as Kyzylorda, Pavlodar, and Turkestan regions.


