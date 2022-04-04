Storm alert issued for 9 regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Storm alert was issued for nine regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

Akmola region is to see southwesterly, westerly wind with gusts of up to 15-20mps in the west and north at night as well as 15-20mps wind in the greater part gusting up to 25mps in the north and east at daytime. Kokshetau city is to expect southwesterly westerly wind gusting up to 15-20mps.

The east of West Kazakhstan region is to see fog. Westerly, southwesterly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps in the northwest at night.

Karaganda region is to expect southerly wind gusting up to 15-20mps in the west and north at daytime.

The east of Kostanay region is to expect fog. Westerly, southwesterly wind reaching up to 15-20mps in the west and north at night as well as 15-20mps wind with gusts of up to 23-28mps in the north, west, and south at daytime. Kostanay city is to brace for westerly, southwesterly wind at 15-20mps gusting up to 23mps at times at daytime.

The center of Kyzylorda region is to expect dust tides. Southerly wind turning northward is predicted to blow 15-20mps in the center.

The south of Mangistau region is to see dust tides. Northwesterly wind turning southeastward reaching up to 15-20mps in the south is predicted.

The city of Nur-Sultan city is to see southwesterly, westerly wind with gusts of up to 15-20mps during the day.

North Kazakhstan region is to expect southerly, southwesterly wind reaching up to 15-20mps in the northwest at night as well as 15-20mps wind with gusts of up to 23mps in the southeast in most parts at daytime. Petropavlovsk city is to see southerly, southwesterly wind with gusts of up to 15-20mps during the day.

The mountainous areas of Turkestan region are to expect thunderstorm late in the day. Dust storm is to batter the north of the region at daytime. Southwesterly wind is to blow 15-20mps in the north and mountainous areas at daytime.



