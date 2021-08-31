Go to the main site
    Storm alert issued for 9 regions of Kazakhstan

    31 August 2021, 22:20

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A storm alert was issued for 9 regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

    Fervent heat is expected to grip tomorrow West Kazakhstan region. Fire threat remains high.

    Pavlodar region will wake up to foggy streets.

    Fire threat remains high in Kyzylorda region.

    Almaty region will brace for thunderstorms and hail. High wind will sweep through the region.

    Dust storm will roll through Mangistau region on September 1. High wind accompanied by thunderstorms will gust up to 15-20 m/s. Fire threat remains high.

    Thunderstorms will strike tonight Karaganda region. Fog will blanket the region in the morning and nighttime. Fire threat remains high in the southwest of the region.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

