Storm alert issued for 9 regions of Kazakhstan for Fri

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A weather warning was issued for nine regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports. Fog will blanket tomorrow Akmola, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Turkestan regions and Shymkent city. High wind will sweep through Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Turkestan regions locally.