Storm alert issued for 8 regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Meteorologists put eight regions of Kazakhstan on storm alert, Kazinform cites the National weather Service Kazhydromet.

The west, south, and center of Aktobe region are to expect southeasterly, easterly wind at 15mps.

15-20mps southeasterly wind is predicted in the north, south, and east of Atyrau region.

Zhetysu region’s Alakolskiye ozera area is to expect 17-22mps southeasterly with gusts of up to 25mps.

15-20mps southeasterly wind is to batter the west and east of West Kazakhstan region at daytime.

Dust tides are in store for the central part of Kyzylorda region. 15-20mps easterly, northeasterly wind is to blow in the center at night and in most parts at daytime. Gusts of up to 23mps are predicted.

Thunderstorms are to hit Mangistau region in the west at night and in the north and east at daytime. Dust tides are expected in the region’s north, south, and east. 15-20mps southeasterly wind turning northwestward is predicted in the greater part of the region.

Pavlodar region is to see southwesterly wind at 15-20mps in the north.

The north of Turkestan region is to expect dust tides. Easterly wind is predicted to blow 15-20mps in the north, west, and mountainous areas. Up to 23mps gusts are expected in the mountainous areas. -2 degrees Celsius temperatures are forecast for the north of the region at night.



