Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.04 eur/kzt 504.09

    rub/kzt 6.74 cny/kzt 68.12
Weather:
Astana-8-10℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Storm alert issued for 7 rgns of Kazakhstan

    24 January 2023, 20:44

    KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM – Seven regions of the country have been put on storm alert, National Met Office Kazhydromet reports.

    Ground blizzard is to batter the west, north, and east of Akmola region. Fog is to coat the west and south of the region in the nighttime and morning. 15-20mps westerly, southwesterly wind is predicted in the north and east.

    Fog is to blanket the north and east of Aktobe region.

    Kostanay region is to brace for ground blizzard in the north during the day. Fog is to coat the region’s south. 15-20mps southwesterly wind is predicted in the east of the region.

    Ground blizzard is to hit the north and west of Pavlodar region. 15-20mps westerly wind is expected in the west of the region.

    The north and east of North Kazakhstan region are to see ground blizzard. Fog is to coat the south of the region. Southwesterly, westerly wind is to gust 15-20mps in the north, east, and south of the region during the day.

    The south, west, mountainous, and sub-mountainous areas of Turkestan region are to see fog.

    Fog is to coat Shymkent city in the nighttime and morning.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Weather in Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    No precipitation forecast for most Kazakhstan Jan 22
    Weather with no precipitation forecast for Kazakhstan Jan 21
    Storm alert issued for 2 regions of Kazakhstan
    Weather warning in effect in Kyzylorda and Turkestan rgns
    Popular
    1 Another rehabilitation center for people with disabilities opens in Kazakhstan
    2 Educational center for special needs kids inaugurated in Kazakhstan
    3 Accreditation of foreign journalists to cover Digital Almaty Forum opens
    4 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and EU defines intensity and vast coop agenda
    5 Above 700,000 remain in areas at risk of flooding