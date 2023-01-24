Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Storm alert issued for 7 rgns of Kazakhstan

24 January 2023, 20:44
KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM – Seven regions of the country have been put on storm alert, National Met Office Kazhydromet reports.

Ground blizzard is to batter the west, north, and east of Akmola region. Fog is to coat the west and south of the region in the nighttime and morning. 15-20mps westerly, southwesterly wind is predicted in the north and east.

Fog is to blanket the north and east of Aktobe region.

Kostanay region is to brace for ground blizzard in the north during the day. Fog is to coat the region’s south. 15-20mps southwesterly wind is predicted in the east of the region.

Ground blizzard is to hit the north and west of Pavlodar region. 15-20mps westerly wind is expected in the west of the region.

The north and east of North Kazakhstan region are to see ground blizzard. Fog is to coat the south of the region. Southwesterly, westerly wind is to gust 15-20mps in the north, east, and south of the region during the day.

The south, west, mountainous, and sub-mountainous areas of Turkestan region are to see fog.

Fog is to coat Shymkent city in the nighttime and morning.


