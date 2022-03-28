Storm alert issued for 7 rgns of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Storm alert was issued for seven regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

The greater part of North Kazakhstan region is to see precipitation as rain and snow during the day on March 29. The region's southwest, west, and north are to expect ground blizzard and ice-slick. Fog is to coat the south of the region. Southerly, southwesterly wind blowing 15-20mps in the southwest and west at night as well as in most parts with gusts of up to 23-28mps during the day is forecast. Petropavlovsk city is to expect precipitation, ground blizzard, ice-slick, as well as 15-20mps southerly, southwesterly wind at daytime on March 29.

Almaty region is to brace for southwesterly wind at 18-23mps in the west and east in the afternoon on March 29. Taldykorgan city is to expect southwesterly wind gusting up to 15mps during the day.

Kyzylorda region is to see northwesterly wind turning southeastward at 15-20mps with gusts of up to 23-28mps as well as 30mps and over at times in the east and center. The greater part of Kyzylorda region is to expect precipitation at night on March 29. The region is to brace for ice-slick in the north. Kyzylorda city is to expect 15-20mps northwesterly wind turning southeastward with gusts of up to 23-28mps.

Ground blizzard and ice-slick are in store for Karaganda region in the west at night as well as west, north, and center at daytime. Southeasterly wind turning southwestward with gusts of up to 15-20mps is predicted in the west at night as well as in the west, southeast, and center reaching up to 23-28mps. The region's center is to see heavy precipitation during the day. Karaganda city is to expect ice-slick and ground blizzard in the afternoon on March 29. Southeasterly wind turning southwestward with gusts of up to 15-20mps at daytime is forecast. Zhezkazgan city is to expect ice-slick. Southeasterly wind turning southwestward is to gust up to 15-20mps.

The north of West Kazakhstan region is to expect fog on March 29. Ice-slick and ground blizzard are in store for the northeast of the region. Southwesterly, southerly wind with gusts of up to 15-20mps is predicted in the southwest at night and in most parts during the day. Uralsk city is to see ice-slick at night. Fog is to coat the region in the nighttime and morning, Southwesterly wind with gusts of up to 15-20mps at daytime is forecast.

Atyrau region is to see dust tides in the east, west, and center during the day. Southwesterly, westerly wind at 15-20mps reaching up to 23-28mps is predicted in most parts of the region. Atyrau city is to expect dust tides in the afternoon. Southwesterly, westerly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps.

The south and east of Aktobe region are to see ice-slick at night. Westerly, southwesterly wind is to blow at 15-20mps in the south at night as well as 15-20mps with gusts of up to 23-28mps in the west and north at daytime. Aktobe city is to see southwesterly, westerly wind with gusts of up to 17-22mps during the day is predicted.