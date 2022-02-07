Storm alert issued for 7 rgns of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Storm alert was issued for seven regions of Kazakhstan for February 8, Kazhydromet reports.

Ground blizzard is to batter the west and south of Akmola region. Southwesterly wind turning southeastward is predicted to reach 15-20mps in the west.

The south of Aktobe region is to expect fog.

Fog and ice-slick are in store for the northeast, southwest, and mountainous areas of Zhambyl region on February 8-9. Northeasterly wind at 15-20mps is predicted in the northeast and northeast, and mountainous areas of the region. Taraz city is to expect fog.

West Kazakhstan region is to expect fog in the north on February 8. Uralsk city is to brace for fog in the nighttime and morning.

Fog is predicted in the north of Kostanay region. The south is to see ground blizzard. 15-20mps southerly, southeasterly wind is forecast for the south.

The north and center of Kyzylorda region are to brace for ice-slick and fog. Kyzylorda city is to see fog.

Fog and ice-slick are forecast for the south, west, mountainous and sub-mountainous areas of Turkestan region. Shymkent city is to see fog and ice-slick. Turkestan region is to expect fog and ice-slick in the nighttime and morning of February 8.



