    Storm alert issued for 7 rgns of Kazakhstan

    22 October 2021, 18:12

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A storm alert was issued for 7 regions of Kazakhstan for October 23, Kazhydromet reports.

    High wind up to 15-20, 23-28 m/s and even 30m/s and more roll through Akmola region. Ground blizzard and ice-slick are expected locally in the nighttime.

    High wind will also batter Aktobe region.

    Fog will blanket Almaty, Zhambyl regions on October 23. On October 24-25 Zhambyl region will brace for strong wind gusting 15-20, 25 m/s.

    West Kazakhstan will face strong wind of 15-20 m/s.

    Slippery surfaces and ground blizzard are forecast for Karaganda region in the night. Strong wind will sweep through the region at a speed of 15-20, 23 m/s.

    Fog will coat Kyzylorda region in the nighttime on Saturday.


    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
