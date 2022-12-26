Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Storm alert issued for 7 regions of Kazakhstan

26 December 2022, 21:16
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Meteorologists put seven regions of the country on storm alert, Kazinform cites the National Weather Service Kazhydromet.

Second-degree severe weather warning remains in effect in Abai region’s Semey city.

East Kazakhstan region’s cities Ust-Kamenogorsk and Ridder are to remain on second-degree alert for severe weather.

Fog is to coat the mountainous areas of Zhetysu region. 15-20mps southeasterly wind is to gust up to 25mps in the area of Alakolskiye ozera of the region.

The west, south, and center of West Kazakhstan region are to brace for fog in the nighttime and morning.
Fog is to blanket Mangistau region’s north, south, and center.

The south, west, mountainous, and sub-mountainous areas of Turkestan region are to expect fog. 15-20mps southeasterly wind is predicted int eh region’s mountainous areas.

Fog is to coat the city of Shymkent.


Теги:
