Storm alert issued for 7 regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Storm alert will be in place in seven regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

Almaty region is to brace for northeasterly wind at 17-22mps with gusts of up to 25mps in the northeast.

The south, north, and mountainous areas of Zhambyl region are to see thunderstorms and squalls during the day. Northeasterly wind turning southwestward is predicted to blow 15-20mps reaching 23-28mps at times in the southwest, northeast, and mountainous areas of the region. The city of Taraz is to see northeasterly wind gusting up to 15-20mps during the day.

The northwest and north of West Kazakhstan region are to expect thunderstorms at daytime. Southeasterly wind turning northwestward is to gust 15-20mps in the east of the region. The city of Uralsk is to see thunderstorms during the day.

Kostanay region is to brace for southwesterly wind blowing 15-20mps with gusts of up to 23mps in the west and north at night. The city of Kostanay is to expect 15-20mps southwesterly wind.

The center of Kyzylorda region is to brace for dust tides. Easterly, northeasterly wind is to blow 15-20mps gusting 23mps in the center and east of the region in the morning and center. Kyzylorda city is to expect dust tides during the day. Easterly, northeasterly wind is to gust 15-20mps in the morning and afternoon.

North Kazakhstan region is to expect 15-20mps southwesterly wind in the west at night as well as 15-20mps wind with gusts of up to 23-28mps in greater parts at daytime. Petropavlovsk city is to brace for southwesterly wind at 15-20mps gusting up to 23-28mps.

The north and west of Turkestan region is to see dust tides, Easterly wind at 15-20mps reaching 25mps at daytime is predicted to hit in the north, west, and mountainous areas of the region. The city of Turkestan is to brace for dust tides at times. Easterly wind is to gust 15-20mps.