Storm alert issued for 7 regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Storm alert was issued for seven regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

The west, north, and center of Aktobe region are to expect thunderstorms. Southeasterly, southerly wind at 15-20mps gusting up to 23mps is predicted in the south, north, and center of the region.

The city of Almaty is to brace for thunderstorms. Easterly wind is to gust up to 15mps during thunderstorms.

Thunderstorm is to batter the south and mountainous areas of Almaty region on April 15-16. The region is to brace for easterly wind reaching up to 17-22mps in the area of Zhalanashkol, northeasterly wind at 15-20mps in the east as wel as southeasterly wind at 18-23mps gusting up to 23-28mps in the area of Zhalanashkol on April 15-16.

The west, north, and east of Atyrau region are to brace for thunderstorms. Northwesterly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps in the north.

The west of West Kazakhstan region is to see thunderstorms. Southwesterly wind is to reach 15-20mps in the southwest.

The west and south of Kostanay region are to expect thunderstorms and fog in the morning and afternoon. Southeasterly wind at 15-20mps is forecast for the west and south of the region.

The northeast of North Kazakhstan region is to brace for southeasterly wind at 15-20mps.

Southeasterly wind at 15-20mps is predicted in the mountain passes of Turkestan region.



