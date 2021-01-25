Storm alert issued for 7 regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani meteorologists have issued storm alerts for seven regions of the country, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

According to Kazakhstan’s national weather agency, fog, blizzard, ice slick, and 15-20 mps southwesterly wind is in store for parts of Akmola region on January 26. Foggy, blizzardy, and slippery conditions are forecast for the city of Kokshetau.

Chances of fog and southeasterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will be high in Atyrau region.

Fog will blanket West Kazakhstan region and Uralsk city at night and early in the morning.

Foggy conditions will be observed in Karaganda region on January 26-27.

Blizzard, fog, ice slick, 15-20 mps southwesterly wind are predicted for Kostanay region on January 26.

Fog and northeasterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps are expected in Kyzylorda region.

Parts of Turkestan region will see fog, blizzard, and southeasterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps.