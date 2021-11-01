Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Storm alert issued for 7 regions, Kazakh capital Nov 2

    1 November 2021, 19:15

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Storm alert has been issued for seven regions of Kazakhstan and the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Snowfall, fog, blizzard, black ice, and northeasterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps are forecast for North Kazakhstan region on November 2. Petropavlovsk city will see black ice and 15-20 mps northeasterly wind the same day as well.

    Akmola region will observe foggy conditions, black ice, blizzard, northeasterly wind gusting up to 23 mps locally on November 2.

    Meteorologists predict that fog, black ice, blizzard and northeasterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps are in store for the Kazakh capital.

    Westerly wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in the northeast of Almaty region on November 2.

    Fog, black ice, blizzard, 15-20 mps southwesterly wind are expected in the north and east of Karaganda region the same day. Black ice is set to coat roads in Karaganda city.

    Windy conditions will persist in Kyzylorda region through Tuesday.

    Fog, black ice, blizzard, westerly wind gusting up to 23 mps are predicted for Akmola region on November 2. Kokshetau city will observe fog and black ice on Tuesday as well.

    Fog will blanket the north of West Kazakhstan region and Uralsk city at night and early in the morning.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    5 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region