Storm alert issued for 7 regions, Kazakh capital Nov 2

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Storm alert has been issued for seven regions of Kazakhstan and the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Snowfall, fog, blizzard, black ice, and northeasterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps are forecast for North Kazakhstan region on November 2. Petropavlovsk city will see black ice and 15-20 mps northeasterly wind the same day as well.

Akmola region will observe foggy conditions, black ice, blizzard, northeasterly wind gusting up to 23 mps locally on November 2.

Meteorologists predict that fog, black ice, blizzard and northeasterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps are in store for the Kazakh capital.

Westerly wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in the northeast of Almaty region on November 2.

Fog, black ice, blizzard, 15-20 mps southwesterly wind are expected in the north and east of Karaganda region the same day. Black ice is set to coat roads in Karaganda city.

Windy conditions will persist in Kyzylorda region through Tuesday.

Fog, black ice, blizzard, westerly wind gusting up to 23 mps are predicted for Akmola region on November 2. Kokshetau city will observe fog and black ice on Tuesday as well.

Fog will blanket the north of West Kazakhstan region and Uralsk city at night and early in the morning.