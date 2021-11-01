Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Storm alert issued for 7 regions, Kazakh capital Nov 2

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
1 November 2021, 19:15
Storm alert issued for 7 regions, Kazakh capital Nov 2

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Storm alert has been issued for seven regions of Kazakhstan and the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Snowfall, fog, blizzard, black ice, and northeasterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps are forecast for North Kazakhstan region on November 2. Petropavlovsk city will see black ice and 15-20 mps northeasterly wind the same day as well.

Akmola region will observe foggy conditions, black ice, blizzard, northeasterly wind gusting up to 23 mps locally on November 2.

Meteorologists predict that fog, black ice, blizzard and northeasterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps are in store for the Kazakh capital.

Westerly wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in the northeast of Almaty region on November 2.

Fog, black ice, blizzard, 15-20 mps southwesterly wind are expected in the north and east of Karaganda region the same day. Black ice is set to coat roads in Karaganda city.

Windy conditions will persist in Kyzylorda region through Tuesday.

Fog, black ice, blizzard, westerly wind gusting up to 23 mps are predicted for Akmola region on November 2. Kokshetau city will observe fog and black ice on Tuesday as well.

Fog will blanket the north of West Kazakhstan region and Uralsk city at night and early in the morning.


Regions   Weather in Kazakhstan   Kazhydromet   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty