Storm alert issued for 7 Kazakh rgns

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Seven regions of the country have been put on storm alert, Kazinform reports citing the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

Akmola region is to expect ground blizzard in the north and east. 15-20mps southwesterly wind is predicted in the north and east of the region.

The area of Alakolskiye ozera of Zhetysu region is to brace for easterly wind, gusting up to 18-23mps.

Fog is to coat the west and southwest of West Kazakhstan region as well as the north of Kyzylorda region.

Pavlodar region is to expect 15-20mps southwesterly wind in the north and west.

Ground blizzard is to batter the north and east of North Kazakhstan region. Southwesterly, westerly wind at 15-20mps is predicted in the north, east, and south of the region.

Turkestan region is to see fog in the south, west, mountainous, and sub-mountainous areas.