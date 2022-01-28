Storm alert issued for 6 rgns of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Storm alert was issued for six regions of Kazakhstan for January 29, Kazhydromet reports.

The greater part of Kyzylorda region is to brace for precipitation as rain and snow at night on January 29. The center and east are to see ice-slick, blizzard and the north – fog. Northeasterly wind turning southwestward reaching 15-20mps in the center and south is predicted. Kyzylorda city is to expect ice-slick and blizzard. Northeasterly wind turning southwestward is predicted to gust up to 15-20mps during the day.

Fog is to coat the northwest of West Kazakhstan region. Uralsk city is to brace for fog in the nighttime and morning.

Mangistau region is to brace for ice-slick in the west and north at night. The region’s east is to see fog. Aktau city is to expect ice-slick at night.

Ground blizzard and ice-slick are predicted for the south and center of Karaganda region. Southeasterly wind turning southwestward with gusts of up to 15-20mps is forecast. Zhezkazgan city is to see ground blizzard and ice-slick during the day.

The mountainous and sub-mountainous areas of Turkestan region are to brace for heavy precipitation in the nighttime and morning. The south, mountainous and sub-mountainous areas are to expect fog as well as ice-slick during the day. Southwesterly wind is expected to blow 17-22mps in the west, south and sub-mountainous areas of the region, reaching 25mps in the mountainous areas and north and 30mps and over in mountain passes.

Shymkent city is to brace for heavy precipitation in the nighttime and morning on January 29. Southwesterly wind is to reach 17-22mps. Turkestan city is to see southwesterly wind gusting up to 17-22mps.

The southwest of Zhambyl region is to see southwesterly wind at 15-20mps, predicted to gust up to 23-28mps as well as 30mps and over in the morning and afternoon.