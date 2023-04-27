Storm alert issued for 6 regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Six regions of Kazakhstan have been put on storm alert, Kazinform reports citing the National Weather Agency Kazhydromet.

According to Kazhydromet, Zhetysu region’s Alakolskiye ozera area is to brace for 17-22mps easterly wind gusting up to 28mps at times on April 28.

Thunderstorms are to batter the north and east of Kostanay region in the morning and afternoon. Fog is to coat the region’s south. 15-20mps southwesterly wind turning northeast is predicted in the north and east of the region in the daytime.

Fog is to coat he west and south of Mangistau region in the nighttime and morning.

The north and east of North Kazakhstan region are to expect thunderstorms in the daytime. Fog is expected in the west of the region in the nighttime and morning.

The region is to see 15-20mps southwesterly, westerly wind in the north and west in the nighttime, and in most parts in the daytime. Gusts of up to 25mps is predicted in the north and east in the daytime.

The north of Pavlodar region is to see 15-20mps southwesterly wind in the daytime.

Thunderstorms are to batter the mountainous areas of Turkestan region in the daytime. 15-20mps easterly, southeasterly wind is predicted in the mountainous areas.