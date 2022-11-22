Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Storm alert issued for 6 regions of Kazakhstan

22 November 2022, 20:20
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Meteorologists put six regions of Kazakhstan on storm alert, Kazinform cites the National Weather Service Kazhydromet.

The north and east of West Kazakhstan region are to expect fog and ice slick in the nighttime and morning on November 23. Southeasterly, easterly wind is to gust 15-20mps in the region’s west during the day. Uralsk city is to expect fog and ice slick in the nighttime and morning.

Kyzylorda region is to see fog in the north and center.

Turkestan region is to brace for fog in the west, north, south, mountainous, and sub-mountainous areas in the nighttime and morning. Shymkent and Turkestan cities are to expect fog at times in the nighttime and morning.

The greater part of East Kazakhstan region is expect snow, predicted to fall heavily in the north and east. Ground blizzards are to batter the region’s north, center, and south. 15-20mps northwesterly wind is predicted in the north, center, and south.

Heavy precipitation as well as fog is forecast for the mountainous and sub-mountainous areas of Zhetysu region at night. 17-22mps southwesterly wind is to blow in the east.

Aktobe region is to brace for ice slick in the north, west, and east as well as fog in the south and east. Aktobe city is to expect ice slick at night.


News