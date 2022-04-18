Storm alert issued for 6 regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Storm alert was issued for six regions of Kazakhstan for April 19, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

The west, south, mountainous, and sub-mountainous areas of Turkestan region are to brace for thunderstorms and squall. The north and west of the region are to see dust tides. Northeasterly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps in the north, west, mountainous, and sub-mountainous areas of the region. Shymkent city is to see thunderstorms and squall. Northeasterly wind is to gust 15-20mps. Turkestan city is to expect thunderstorms, squall, and dust tides. Northeasterly wind is to gust 15-20mps.

The southwest of North Kazakhstan region is to brace for southwesterly wind at 15-20mps during the day.

Karaganda region is to expect northeasterly wind with gusts of up to 15-20mps reaching up to 23mps at times in the southeast.

The center of Kyzylorda region is to brace for northeasterly wind at 15-20mps.

Atyrau region is to see southeasterly wind blowing 15-20mps in the west.

Almaty region’s mountainous and sub-mountainous areas are to expect southeasterly wind reaching 17-22mps during thunderstorms and 25mps in the area of Zhalanashkol.

Earlier it was earlier reported that the southern, central, and northern regions of Kazakhstan would be affected by a trough of the Southern cyclone bringing rains.



