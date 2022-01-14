Storm alert issued for 6 regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Storm alert has been issued for six regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

A mix of snow and rain, fog, black ice, blizzard and 15-20 mps southwesterly wind are forecast for most of Kyzylorda region on 15 January.

Chances of blizzard, black ice, and 23-28 mps southwesterly wind will be high in parts of Karaganda region.

West Kazakhstan region will see blizzard, black ice, southwesterly wind gusting up to 15-20 and even up to 23-28 mps on 15 January.

Black ice, blizzard, and gusty southwesterly wind are predicted for Kostanay region.

Blizzard, black ice, southwesterly wind with gusts of 15-20 and 23 -28 mps are in store for Akmola region.

A mix of rain and snow, fog and southwesterly wind gusting up to 15-20 and even 23-28 mps are expected in Turkestan region.



