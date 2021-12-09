Storm alert issued for 6 regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A weather warning was issued for 6 regions of Kazakhstan for December 10, Kazhydromet reports.

Ice slick is to form in Aktobe region locally. High wind will sweep through the region.

Fog will blanket Almaty region in the morning and night.

Fog and ice slick will batter Atyrau region tomorrow.

Fog is expected in Zhambyl region. It will brace for high wind gusting up to 23-28 m/s.

Ground blizzard and ice-slick will grip West Kazakhstan.

Fog will also coat Turkestan region on Friday. Dust storm will roll through the region’s north.