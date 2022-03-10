Storm alert issued for 5 rgns of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Due to wind, fog, and ice-slick storm alert was issued for five regions of Kazakhstan for March 11, Kazhydromet reports.

Northeasterly wind at 15-20mps is forecast for the south of Akmola region on March 11. Northeasterly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps in Nur-Sultan city.

The west and south of Karaganda region are to expect fog and ice-slick. Easterly, northeasterly wind is to reach 15-20mps in the west and south of the region.

Ice-slick is in store for Zhezkazgan city.

The center of Kyzylorda region is to see fog. Northeasterly, northerly wind at 15-20mps is forecast for the north and center in the nighttime and morning. Kyzylorda city is to see fog at times.

The north of West Kazakhstan region is to brace for fog and ice-slick. Easterly, northeasterly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps in the northeast of the region. Uralsk city is to brace for ice-slick at night. Fog is to coat the city in the nighttime and morning. Easterly, northeasterly wind is to reach 18mps at night in the city.

Aktobe region is to expect ground blizzard in the west and south at night and northwest and west at daytime. The region's south is to brace for ice-slick. 15-20mps easterly, northeasterly wind is in store for the center and north.