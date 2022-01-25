Go to the main site
    Storm alert issued for 5 rgns of Kazakhstan

    25 January 2022, 19:16

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Storm alert was issued for five regions of Kazakhstan for January 26, Kazhydromet reports.

    North Kazakhstan region is to expect ground blizzard in the north and west on January 26. Fog is forecast for the northern part of the region. Westerly, southwesterly wind predicted to gust up to 15-20mps in the east at night is expected. Petropavlovsk city is to see ground blizzard at night on January 26.

    Fog is to blanket the south, west, mountainous and sub-mountainous areas of Turkestan region. Shymkent and Turkestan cities are to expect fog in the nighttime and morning,

    The west and north of West Kazakhstan region are to see ground blizzard and the north of the region is to brace for fog on January 26. Uralsk city is to expect fog in the nighttime and morning on January 26.

    Aktobe region is to brace for ground blizzard in the southwest at night and northwest and center at daytime. The region’s north part is to expect fog. Southeasterly, southerly wind reaching up to 15-20mps in the northwest and center is forecast at daytime.

    The west and southwest of Pavlodar region are to see ground blizzard and westerly wind gusting up to 15-20mps on January 26.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

