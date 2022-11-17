Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Storm alert issued for 5 regions of Kazakhstan

17 November 2022, 18:40
17 November 2022, 18:40

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Fog, ice-slick, and high wind are in store for five regions of the country, Kazinform cites the National Met Office.

The north of Kyzylorda region is to expect fog. 15-20mps southeasterly, easterly wind is predicted in the region’s center in the morning and afternoon.

Fog is in store for the west, south, mountainous, and sub-mountainous areas of Turkestan region. Southeasterly wind is to blow 15-20mps in the mountainous areas of the region. Shymkent and Turkestan cities are to see fog at times in the nighttime and morning.

The north and west of West Kazakhstan region are to expect fog and ice slick. 15-20mps southeasterly wind is to gust 15-20mps. Uralsk city is to see fog and ice slick. 18mps southeasterly wind is predicted.

Ice slick is in store for the northeast of Mangistau region at night. Fog is expected in the northwest and south of the region in the nighttime and morning.

Fog is to coat the north of Pavlodar region.


