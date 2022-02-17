Storm alert issued for 5 regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani meteorologists issued storm alert for five regions of Kazakhstan on 18 February, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Blizzard, fog, and 15-20 mps southwesterly wind are in store for parts of North Kazakhstan region on Friday.

Foggy conditions and southeasterly wind gusting up to 15-20 mps are forecast for parts of West Kazakhstan region.

Fog will blanket south of Turkestan region. Easterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will blow in the region as well.

Meteorologists warn motorists and pedestrians of black ice that will coat roads in Mangistau region.

Aktobe region should brace for patches of fog and 15 mps southeasterly wind.