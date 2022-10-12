Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Storm alert issued for 4 regions of Kazakhstan
12 October 2022, 21:38

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Meteorologists put four regions of Kazakhstan on storm alert, Kazinform cites the National weather Service Kazhydromet.

The northwest of Aktobe region is to expect 16mps southwesterly wind.

The northeast of Zhetysu region is to see southwesterly wind at 15-20mps.

Fog is to coat the north of West Kazakhstan region in the nighttime and morning.

The north, east of North Kazakhstan region are to expect 15-20mps southeasterly wind during the day.


