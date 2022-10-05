Storm alert issued for 4 regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – High wind, dust tides, and frosts are in store for four regions of Kazakhstan for October 6, Kazinform cites the National weather Service Kazhydromet.

West Kazakhstan region is to expect southeasterly wind turning northwestward. Gusts of up to 15-20mps are forecast for the region’s north and east.

Turkestan region is to brace for dust tides in the north and west. 15-20mps easterly wind is in store for the north, west, and mountainous areas of the region. Up to 23mps gusts are expected in the region’s mountains. Temperatures are to drop to -2 degrees Celsius in the north at night.

The north of Aktobe region is to see southeasterly, easterly wind with gusts of up to 18mps during the day.

Kyzylorda region is to expect dust tides as well as 15-20mps easterly wind in the center at daytime.