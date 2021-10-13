Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Storm alert issued for 4 regions of Kazakhstan

    13 October 2021, 21:42

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A storm alert was issued for four regions of Kazakhstan for Thursday, Kazhydromet reports.

    Fog will blanket Akmola region tomorrow morning.

    High wind accompanied by dust storm will persist in Kyzylorda region on October 14-16.

    High wind of 15-20 m/s will sweep through Turkestan region tomorrow.

    North Kazakhstan will wake up to foggy streets on October 14-15.

    As earlier reported, high wind will roll through the country’s south, southeast and east, while dust storms will batter thee south and west, fog will coat the north, east and southeast.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    S. Korea experiences warmest spring this year: weather agency
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    2 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
    3 President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    4 Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
    5 Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II