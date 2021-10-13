Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Storm alert issued for 4 regions of Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
13 October 2021, 21:42
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A storm alert was issued for four regions of Kazakhstan for Thursday, Kazhydromet reports.

Fog will blanket Akmola region tomorrow morning.

High wind accompanied by dust storm will persist in Kyzylorda region on October 14-16.

High wind of 15-20 m/s will sweep through Turkestan region tomorrow.

North Kazakhstan will wake up to foggy streets on October 14-15.

As earlier reported, high wind will roll through the country’s south, southeast and east, while dust storms will batter thee south and west, fog will coat the north, east and southeast.


