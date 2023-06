Storm alert issued for 3 regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A storm alert was issued for three regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

High wind gusting 17-22 m/s, locally 25 m/s will sweep through Alakol Lakes area on October 18-21.

Fog will blanket the central and southern parts of Atyrau region.

Strong wind gusting 15-20 m/s will roll through West Kazakhstan locally.