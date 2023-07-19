Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 445.29 eur/kzt 487.28

    rub/kzt 4.69 cny/kzt 61.99
Weather:
Astana+29+31℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Storm alert issued for 3 Kazakh regions

    19 July 2023, 22:01

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The National Weather Service Kazhydromet has issued storm alert for three regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    According to Kazhydromet, Abai region is to brace for thunderstorms, hail, and squalls in the west, north in the nighttime and in the north, south, center in the daytime on July 20. 15-20mps southeasterly wind turning westward is predicted in the north, west, and south in the nighttime and in most parts in the daytime. Up to 25mps gusts are predicted. Extreme fire danger is to persist.

    Thunderstorms are to hit the north, east, and south of Atyrau region. 15-20mps southwesterly, westerly wind is predicted in the east and south of the region. Extreme fire hazard is to persist in the west of the region.

    East Kazakhstan region is to brace for heavy rain, thunderstorms, hail, and squall at times in the north, east, and south. 15-20mps southeasterly wind turning southwestward is predicted in the north, east, and south of the region in the daytime. Up to 25mps gusts are predicted. Extreme fire danger is to persist.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Weather in Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Rains and thunderstorms to batter most of Kazakhstan
    Kazakhstan to brace for heatwave Aug 5
    Residential building fire in Almaty: 5 continue treatment at hospitals
    Mountain fire contained in Zhambyl region
    Popular
    1 Italian govt ends obligation for COVID sufferers to isolate
    2 Almost 500 thou citizens involved in SME sector in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan pumped some 90,000 tons of oil to Germany
    4 Chinese researchers find new potential anti-diabetic drug target
    5 Census 2022: Brazil home to 1.69 mi indigenous people