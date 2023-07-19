Storm alert issued for 3 Kazakh regions

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The National Weather Service Kazhydromet has issued storm alert for three regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

According to Kazhydromet, Abai region is to brace for thunderstorms, hail, and squalls in the west, north in the nighttime and in the north, south, center in the daytime on July 20. 15-20mps southeasterly wind turning westward is predicted in the north, west, and south in the nighttime and in most parts in the daytime. Up to 25mps gusts are predicted. Extreme fire danger is to persist.

Thunderstorms are to hit the north, east, and south of Atyrau region. 15-20mps southwesterly, westerly wind is predicted in the east and south of the region. Extreme fire hazard is to persist in the west of the region.

East Kazakhstan region is to brace for heavy rain, thunderstorms, hail, and squall at times in the north, east, and south. 15-20mps southeasterly wind turning southwestward is predicted in the north, east, and south of the region in the daytime. Up to 25mps gusts are predicted. Extreme fire danger is to persist.