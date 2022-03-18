Storm alert issued for 2 rgns of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Storm alert was issued for two regions of Kazakhstan for March 19, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

The north of Kyzylorda region is to expect fog on March 19.

The north of Turkestan region is to see fog in the nighttime and morning on March 19.

-20 degrees Celsius temperature is forecast for Akmola, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Mangistau, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan regions as well as Pavlodar and Karaganda regions in places at night on March 19. Temperature is to dip to -29 degrees Celsius in some areas.

Nur-Sultan city is to see temperature fall to -22-22 degrees Celsius at night.