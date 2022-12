Storm alert issued for 2 regions of Kazakhstan

14 December 2022, 20:43

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Meteorologists put West Kazakhstan and Kyzylorda regions on storm alert, Kazinform cites the National Weather Service Kazhydromet.

Ice-slick is predicted in the north of West Kazakhstan region. Uralsk city is to expect ice-slick.

The center of Kyzylorda region is to expect ice-slick at daytime. 15-20mps northeasterly wind is to blow in the region’s center.