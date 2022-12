Storm alert issued for 2 regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Fog is in store for Turkestan and Kostanay regions on December 6, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

The mountainous areas of Turkestan region are to expect fog, ice-slick, and blizzards. 15-20mps northwesterly wind is predicted in the mountain passes of the region.

The north and east of Kostanay region are to brace for fog.