Storm alert issued for 2 regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani meteorologists have put two regions of the country on storm alert, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Southeasterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will blow in the west of West Kazakhstan region on October 14. Probability of storm is 85-90%.

Northeasterly wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in Zhambyl region on October 14-16. Temperature will dip as low as 1-3°C at night and early in the morning on October 14-16. Probability of storm is 90-95%.