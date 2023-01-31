Storm alert issued for 2 Kazakh regions

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Aktobe and Akmola regions have been put on storm alert, Kazinform reports citing the National Weather Agency Kazhydromet.

Fog is to blanket the east of Aktobe region on February 1. Easterly, southeasterly wind, reaching up to 18mps in Mugalzhar district, is predicted.

Akmola region is to brace for fog in the north and east in the nighttime and morning.