Storm alert issued for 2 Kazakh cities and 12 regions

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The cities of Astana and Almaty as well as 12 regions have been put on storm alert, Kazinform reports citing the National Weather Agency Kazhydromet.

Astana city is to expect high wind gusting up to 20mps, icy conditions on March 15.

Fog is to coat the city of Almaty in the nighttime and morning.

Precipitation, mostly snow, is forecast for Akmola region in most areas at night and in the north and east at daytime. Ground blizzard and black ice are predicted in the region’s north, east, and west. Fog is to coat the western part of the region. 15-20mps southwesterly wind turning northwestward is expected in the north, east, and west of the region. Kokshetau city is to brace for precipitation, especially snow, black ice, and ground blizzard. 15-20mps northwesterly wind is to batter the city in the nighttime and morning.

The south and east of Aktobe region is to see fog as well as icy conditions. 15-20mps northwesterly wind turning southeastward, eastward is predicted in the region’s south. The city of Aktobe is to expect slippery conditions.

Fog is to coat the west, south, and mountainous areas of Almaty region. Konayev city is to brace for fog in the nighttime and morning.

Dust tides are to batter the west, east, and south of Atyrau region during the day. Easterly, southeasterly wind is to blow 15-20mps in the region’s east, south, and west during the day. Atyrau city is to brace for dust tides. 15-18mps easterly, southeasterly wind is predicted at daytime.

West Kazakhstan region is to see fog in the north and east in the nighttime and morning. 15-20mps southeasterly, easterly is expected in the west and south of the region. Fog is to coat Uralsk city in the nighttime and morning.

Precipitation as rain and snow as well as black ice is predicted in Karaganda region in the west and north at night as well as in the north and east at daytime. 15-20mps southwesterly wind turning northwestward is expected in the region’s west and north.

Kostanay region is to see snow in the north and east as well as precipitation, mainly rain, in the south. Ground blizzard is to batter the region’s northern and eastern parts. Fog and black ice are in store for the region’s south. Northwesterly wind turning southwestward is to blow 15-20mps gusting up to 23mps in the north and east of the region. Temperatures is to drop to as low as -5C, rising to 3C in the south, in the region. Kostanay city is to brace for 15-20mps northwesterly wind turning southwestward at night.

Kyzylorda region is to expect northerly, northeasterly wind at 15-20mps in the north and center.

Dust tides are to batter the north and center of Mangistau region during the day. Easterly, southeasterly wind at 15-20mps is to sweep through the western, northern, and central parts of the region. Aktau city is to brace for easterly, southeasterly wind at 15-20mps at daytime.

Pavlodar region is to expect precipitation as rain and snow in most parts as well as black ice in the west and south in the morning and afternoon. 15-20mps northwesterly wind is predicted in the greater part of the region. Temperatures are to range between -2C and 3C, reaching as high as 8C in the south, in the region during the day. Pavlodar city is to expect rain and snow during the day. 15-20mps northwesterly wind is predicted. 1-3C temperatures are expected in the city at daytime.

The north of Turkestan region is to see fog. Northeasterly wind is to expect 15-20mps northeasterly wind with gusts of up to 23mps in the north, west, and mountainous areas in the morning and afternoon. Turkestan city is to brace for northeasterly wind at 15-20mps during the day.

The north and east of Ulytau region are to expect rain and snow as well as fog and black ice. 15-20mps southeasterly wind turning northward is predicted in the north and east of the region. Zhezkazgan city is to brace for black ice. 18mps easterly wind turning northward is predicted during the day.



