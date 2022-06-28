Storm alert issued for 16 regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Storm alert was issued for 16 regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

Thunderstorms are to hit the center of Abai region at daytime. Southeasterly wind at 15-20mps is to gust up to 23mps in the west and center during the day. 38 degrees Celsius heat is forecast for the region at daytime. High fire hazard is to persist in the region's west.

The south, east, and center of Akmola region are to brace for thunderstorms and hail at daytime. Northwesterly wind is to blow 15-20mps in the north and west at night, in most parts at daytime. Gusts of up to 25mps are predicted in the east.

Aktobe region is to expect northerly, northeasterly wind gusting up to 15mps in the north and east.

The mountainous areas of Almaty region are to see thunderstorms at daytime. Westerly, southwesterly wind is to gust 15-20mps in the north at daytime. 35-39 degrees Celsius heat will grip the region during the day.

The north, east, and center of Atyrau region are to see northeasterly, northerly wind at 15-20mps.

Zhetysu region is to brace for thunderstorms in the mountainous areas at daytime. Southeasterly wind is to reach 15-20mps during thunderstorms. Temperatures are to stand at 35-39 degrees Celsius at daytime.

East Kazakhstan region is to brace for thunderstorms in the northeast at daytime. Southeasterly wind at 15-20mps is predicted in the north at daytime. 37 Celsius degrees heat is expected at daytime.

West Kazakhstan region will see northeasterly, northerly wind at 15-20mps in the east and south.

Thunderstorms are to batter the north and east of Karaganda region during the day. Westerly, northwesterly wind is to blow 15-20mps gusting up to 23mps in most parts during the day.

The north and east of Kostanay region are to expect thunderstorms, hail, and squalls, Northwesterly, northerly wind at 15-20mps is to gust up to 23mps in the north and east.

Kyzylorda region is to brace for thunderstorms and squalls in the north at night and in the center at daytime. 15-20mps northerly wind is to gust up to 25mps in the center, north, and south in the morning and afternoon. 44 degrees Celsius heat is predicted in the south during the day.

The south and east of Mangistau region are to see dust tides. Northeasterly wind is to blow 15-20mps in the south, west, and east of the region. 40 degrees Celsius temperatures are forecast for the south at daytime.

Pavlodar region is to expect thunderstorms, hail, and squalls in the north, west, and east during the day. Westerly wind is to blow 15-20mps in most parts. Gusts of up to 23mps are predicted in the south of the region. High fire hazard will persist in the region's center.

The north of Turkestan region is to expect dust tides in the morning and afternoon. Southwesterly wind is to blow 15-20mps in the north and mountainous areas in the morning and afternoon. The region's most parts are to brace for 40-41 degrees Celsius. 45 degrees Celsius heat is forecast for the region's desert areas.

The south and center of Ulytau region are to expect thunderstorms during the day. Westerly, northwesterly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps in the south and center at daytime. High fire hazard is to persist in the region's southwest.

Shymkent city is to expect 41 degrees Celsius heat wave.