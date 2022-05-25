Storm alert issued for 13 rgns of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Storm alert was issued for 13 regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

The northwest and south of Akmola region are to brace for thunderstorms, hail, squalls, and dust tides. 15-20mps southeasterly wind is to gust up to 23mps in the northwest at daytime.

The city of Shymkent is to expect 15-20mps southwesterly wind turning northwestward during the day on May 26.

The east and south of Aktobe region are to see thunderstorms and hail. Ground frosts of -2 degrees Celsius are predicted in the west and north of the region at night. Westerly, northwesterly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps in the east, south, and center.

High fire hazard is to persist in Zharminsk district and Semey city of East Kazakhstan region.

38 degrees Celsius heat is forecast for the north of Zhambyl region.

The northwest and north of West Kazakhstan region are to expect -2 degrees Celsius ground frosts at night on May 26. Uralsk city is to brace for ground frosts of -2 degrees Celsius at night.

Karaganda region is to see southeasterly wind turning southwestward with gusts of up to 15-20mps in the west and north during the day. 36 degrees Celsius heat is predicted at daytime.

Zhezkazgan city is to brace for southeasterly wind turning southwestward with gusts of up to 15mps during the day on May 26. Temperature is to rise to 35 degrees Celsius at daytime.

The greater part of Kostanay region is to expect rain, predicted to fall heavily in the center and northeast of the region. The northern part of the region is to brace for thunderstorms, hail, and squalls, The region's north and southeast are to see dust tides. Northwesterly wind is to blow 15-20mps in the west at night, 15-20mps with gusts of up to 23-28mps in the east and south at daytime.

The center of Kyzylorda region is to expect westerly, northwesterly wind at 15-20mps. High fire hazard will persist in the region's center and Kyzylorda city.

Mangistau region is to brace for thunderstorms. Fog is to coat the region in the nighttime and morning.

The city of Nur-Sultan is to see thunderstorms in the afternoon. Southeasterly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps during thunderstorms.

The north, west, and southwest of North Kazakhstan region are to see thunderstorms, hail, and dust tides during the day on May 26. Southeasterly wind at 15-20mps is to gust up to 25mps in the southwest.

Thunderstorms, squalls, and southeasterly wind at 15-20mps are to batter Petropavlovsk city at daytime on May 26.

Turkestan region's mountainous areas are to see thunderstorms and squalls during the day on May 26. The north and west of the region are to brace for dust tides. The region's north, west, mountainous, and sub-mountainous areas are to expect 15-20mps southwesterly wind turning northwestward with gusts of up to 25mps at daytime. Turkestan city is to expect dust tides during the day on May 26. Southwesterly wind turning northwestward is to blow 15-20mps.